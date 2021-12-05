Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Holdings Trimmed by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $250.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.54.

