Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,764,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.59 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

