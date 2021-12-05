Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

