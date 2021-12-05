Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

