Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.