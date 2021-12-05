Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $333.77 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

