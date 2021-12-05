Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 14,088 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,764,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.59 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.