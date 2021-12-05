Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 23,046 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

