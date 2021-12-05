Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 794.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $988.31 and a 200 day moving average of $784.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

