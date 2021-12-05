Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

