Venus Reward Token Market Cap Tops $16.78 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $16.78 million and $652,648.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00238443 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

