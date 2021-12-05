Verasity Achieves Market Cap of $181.95 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $181.95 million and approximately $78.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00099896 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

