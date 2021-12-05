Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.88 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

VRNT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 1,050,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.63.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

