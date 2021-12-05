Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.3-$953.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.88 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
VRNT stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 1,050,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
