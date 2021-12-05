Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

