Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.
VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.
NASDAQ VRNT opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $202,000.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.