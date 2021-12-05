Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $222.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.65. 1,407,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,365. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,798 shares of company stock valued at $33,763,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.