Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,798 shares of company stock worth $33,763,195. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $221.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

