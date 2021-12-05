Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 14,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

