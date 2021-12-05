ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $4.89

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $5.20. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 2,371 shares trading hands.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $818.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.