Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.34). Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,958,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,472,455. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.23. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.