Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $34.27 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $34,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

