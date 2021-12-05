Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day moving average of $143.40. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $48,955,900.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,632,429 shares of company stock valued at $808,052,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

