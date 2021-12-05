Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $30,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $207.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

