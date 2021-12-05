Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 22,700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $152,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.80. The company has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

