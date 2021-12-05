Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 459,100 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:C opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

