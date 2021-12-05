Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.60 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

