VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,323,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.87 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.