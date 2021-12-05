Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $8.15. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 11,172 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

About Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

