Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

LON VOD opened at GBX 110.66 ($1.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.32. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.80.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

