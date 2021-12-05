Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).
LON VOD opened at GBX 110.66 ($1.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.32. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.80.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
