Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 87.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €295.00 ($335.23) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €263.21 ($299.11).

VOW3 opened at €165.32 ($187.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €188.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €203.08.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

