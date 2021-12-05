Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,134 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.85% of Voya Financial worth $59,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VOYA opened at $62.30 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

