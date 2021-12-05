Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

