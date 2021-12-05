Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $296.92

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $149,214.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $296.92 or 0.00601293 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.