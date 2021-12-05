Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WRTBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.