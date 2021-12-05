Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 6852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,288,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

