Waves Enterprise Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $12.16 million and $1.10 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

