WebDollar (WEBD) Tops One Day Volume of $103,079.00

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $103,079.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WebDollar has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00092459 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,720,086,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,772,137,871 coins. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars.

