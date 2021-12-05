WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.17. 1,499,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

