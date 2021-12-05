Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $46.03 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

