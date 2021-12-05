Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $375.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average of $306.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.24 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana has a 1 year low of $219.40 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.