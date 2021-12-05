Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 50,047 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Livent worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -309.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.