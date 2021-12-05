Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.06 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 582,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 101,394 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

