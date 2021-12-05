Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,682 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,010,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,045,000 after purchasing an additional 449,928 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 127,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

HYT stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

