Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of Silk Road Medical worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, with a total value of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,995. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SILK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of SILK opened at $41.00 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

