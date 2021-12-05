Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 36,990 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hawkins by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $707.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

