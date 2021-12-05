Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,053 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,053 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kforce were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Kforce by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

