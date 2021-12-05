Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Trading 2.3% Higher

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $94.33. 6,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 592,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

