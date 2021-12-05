WeWork (NYSE:WE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.90

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 7341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,416.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

