White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,136 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 15.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

