White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $11,493,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

