White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

